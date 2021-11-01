Bendrovių katalogas
Epirus
Epirus Atlyginimai

Epirus atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $100,980 bendros metinės kompensacijos Mechanikos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $182,156 Projektų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Epirus. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/23/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $137K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$101K
Produkto dizaineris
$151K

Projektų vadovas
$182K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Epirus gauna Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $182,156. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Epirus yra $143,875.

Kiti ištekliai

