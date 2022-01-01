Bendrovių katalogas
Emerson
Emerson Atlyginimai

Emerson atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $3,633 bendros metinės kompensacijos Žmogiškieji ištekliai žemiausiame taške iki $180,000 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Emerson. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/17/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $105K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $130K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
Median $95K

Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $107K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $180K
Pardavimai
Median $83K
Buhalteris
$58.3K
Verslo analitikas
$5.1K
Verslo plėtra
$112K
Valdymo sistemų inžinierius
$113K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$17.9K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$47.9K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$8.3K
Elektros inžinierius
$132K
Finansų analitikas
$34.6K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$3.6K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$20.1K
Rinkodara
$125K
Programų vadovas
$171K
Projektų vadovas
$113K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$30.9K
Sprendimų architektas
$104K
Techninių programų vadovas
$160K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Emerson gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $180,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Emerson yra $104,475.

