DEPT
DEPT Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma DEPT įmonėje yra $225K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą DEPT bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/5/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
DEPT
VP, Engineering
Boston, MA
Iš viso per metus
$225K
Lygis
L6
Bazinis
$225K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
6 Metai
Patirties metai
15 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai DEPT?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas pozicijai DEPT in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $260,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija DEPT Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas pozicijai in United States yra $225,000.

Kiti ištekliai

