Vidutinė Techninių programų vadovas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Department of Homeland Security įmonėje yra $165K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Department of Homeland Security bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/5/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
Iš viso per metus
$165K
Lygis
GS14
Bazinis
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
1 Metai
Patirties metai
15 Metai
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Techninių programų vadovas pozicijai Department of Homeland Security in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $188,100. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Department of Homeland Security Techninių programų vadovas pozicijai in United States yra $165,000.

Kiti ištekliai

