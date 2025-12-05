Bendrovių katalogas
Dentsu
Dentsu Verslo analitikas Atlyginimai

Verslo analitikas kompensacija in United States Dentsu įmonėje sudaro $67.5K per year L1 lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in United States paketo suma yra $85K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Dentsu bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/5/2025

Vidutinis Atlyginimas pagal Lygis
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
L1
$67.5K
$67.5K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Žiūrėti 1 daugiau lygių
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Dentsu?

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Verslo analitikas pozicijai Dentsu in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $130,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Dentsu Verslo analitikas pozicijai in United States yra $85,000.

Kiti ištekliai

