Delta Electronics Atlyginimai

Delta Electronics atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $16,027 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $153,000 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Delta Electronics. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $45.8K

Tinklų inžinierius

Techninės įrangos inžinierius
Median $49.5K
Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $36K

Elektros inžinierius
Median $49.6K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $41.8K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $62.2K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$90.5K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$35.3K
Produkto vadovas
$16K
Programų vadovas
$52.7K
Projektų vadovas
$51.5K
Pardavimai
$153K
Pardavimų inžinierius
$149K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$63.1K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Delta Electronics gauna Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $153,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Delta Electronics yra $50,577.

