Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies UX tyrinėtojas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė UX tyrinėtojas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Dell Technologies įmonėje yra $177K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Dell Technologies bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Iš viso per metus
$177K
Lygis
L8
Bazinis
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$15K
Metai įmonėje
10 Metai
Patirties metai
10 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Dell Technologies?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Atlyginimų nerasta
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Teisių įgijimo grafikas

33.3%

METAI 1

33.3%

METAI 2

33.3%

METAI 3

Akcijų tipas
RSU

Dell Technologies kompanijoje RSUs taikomas 3 metų teisių įgijimo grafikas:

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 1st-METAI (33.30% kas metus)

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 2nd-METAI (33.30% kas metus)

  • 33.3% teisės įgyjamos 3rd-METAI (33.30% kas metus)



DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas UX tyrinėtojas pozicijai Dell Technologies in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $191,680. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Dell Technologies UX tyrinėtojas pozicijai in United States yra $175,574.

Kiti ištekliai

