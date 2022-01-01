Bendrovių katalogas
Criteo
Criteo Atlyginimai

Criteo atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $44,704 bendros metinės kompensacijos Projektų vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $686,000 Verslo plėtra aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Criteo. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/3/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
L2 $65.7K
L3 $83.1K
L4 $109K
L5 $157K

Mašininio mokymosi inžinierius

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Svetainės patikimumo inžinierius

Tyrimų mokslininkas

Dirbtinio intelekto tyrinėtojas

Duomenų mokslininkas
L2 $71.2K
L3 $73.2K
Produkto vadovas
Median $92.8K

Pardavimai
Median $139K
Verslo plėtra
$686K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$57.6K
Klientų sėkmė
$76.4K
Duomenų analitikas
$56.2K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$203K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$96.2K
Valdymo konsultantas
$92.5K
Rinkodara
$182K
Programų vadovas
$170K
Projektų vadovas
$44.7K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$159K
Sprendimų architektas
$110K
Technical Account Manager
$76.6K
Techninių programų vadovas
$116K
The highest paying role reported at Criteo is Verslo plėtra at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $686,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Criteo is $94,505.

