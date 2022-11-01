Directory delle Aziende
CRISIL
CRISIL Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di CRISIL va da $6,121 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Verslo plėtra all'estremità inferiore a $48,765 per un Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CRISIL. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Finansų analitikas
Median $12.6K
Verslo analitikas
$12.7K
Verslo plėtra
$6.1K

Investicijų bankininkas
$20.3K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$48.8K
Sprendimų architektas
$48.6K
FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga roll CRISIL on Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $48,765. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
CRISIL mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $16,462.

