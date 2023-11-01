Directory delle Aziende
Crimson Education
Crimson Education Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Crimson Education va da $49,750 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $298,500 per un Investicijų bankininkas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Crimson Education. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Verslo analitikas
$54.8K
Verslo plėtra
$65.7K
Investicijų bankininkas
$299K

Vadybos konsultantas
$66.7K
Projektų vadovas
$49.8K
Techninis rašytojas
$73.2K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Crimson Education è Investicijų bankininkas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $298,500. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Crimson Education è di $66,168.

