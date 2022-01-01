Directory delle Aziende
Comerica
Comerica Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Comerica va da $75,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Verslo analitikas all'estremità inferiore a $232,560 per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Comerica. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Finansų analitikas
Median $88.8K
Programų inžinierius
Median $140K
Verslo analitikas
Median $75K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$109K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$167K
Produkto vadovas
$233K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$219K
Sprendimų architektas
$164K
Draudimo vertintojas
$77.6K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Comerica è Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $232,560. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Comerica è di $140,000.

