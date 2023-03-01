Directory delle Aziende
CLEAResult
CLEAResult Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di CLEAResult va da $75,117 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Mechanikos inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $169,150 per un Sprendimų architektas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CLEAResult. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Vadybos konsultantas
$149K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$75.1K
Programų vadovas
$81.6K

Programų inžinierius
$156K
Sprendimų architektas
$169K
Techninis programų vadovas
$153K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in CLEAResult è Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $169,150. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in CLEAResult è di $150,960.

