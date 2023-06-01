Bendrovių katalogas
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Atlyginimai

Clarity Software Solutions atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $63,700 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programų vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $140,700 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Clarity Software Solutions. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/4/2025

$160K

Programų vadovas
$63.7K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$141K
Sprendimų architektas
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Clarity Software Solutions gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $140,700. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Clarity Software Solutions yra $137,200.

