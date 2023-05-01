Bendrovių katalogas
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
    • Apie

    Cipher Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets commercial and licensed products for various medical conditions. Its products include treatments for severe acne, impetigo, actinic keratosis, unwanted facial hair, sinus rhythm, and hyperlipidemia. The company also has pipeline products for pulmonary arterial hypertension, severe plaque psoriasis, onychomycosis, and tattoo removal. Cipher Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

    http://cipherpharma.com
    Svetainė
    2000
    Įkūrimo metai
    126
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

