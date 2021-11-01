Bendrovių katalogas
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Atlyginimai

Chipper Cash atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $31,840 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programų vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $175,000 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chipper Cash.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $175K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$144K
Finansų analitikas
$82.6K

Programų vadovas
$31.8K
Didžiausią atlyginimą Chipper Cash gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $175,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chipper Cash yra $113,430.

