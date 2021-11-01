Bendrovių katalogas
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Atlyginimai

Chipotle Mexican Grill atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $30,150 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninis rašytojas žemiausiame taške iki $156,000 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chipotle Mexican Grill. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $140K
Klientų aptarnavimas
Median $38K
Produkto vadovas
Median $156K

Finansų analitikas
$74.6K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$147K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$127K
Programų vadovas
$60.3K
Projektų vadovas
$59.7K
Pardavimai
$129K
Techninis rašytojas
$30.2K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Chipotle Mexican Grill gauna Produkto vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $156,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chipotle Mexican Grill yra $100,808.

