China Merchants Group
    China Merchants Group Limited (招商局集团有限公司) is a leading maritime conglomerate headquartered in Beijing, China. With decades of expertise in shipping, port operations, and maritime logistics, the company has established itself as a pivotal player in global maritime commerce. Operating from its strategic base in the Chaoyang District, China Merchants Group delivers innovative shipping solutions while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. The company combines rich Chinese maritime heritage with forward-thinking business practices, connecting Asian markets to international trade routes. Committed to sustainable development and technological advancement, China Merchants Group continues to navigate the future of global maritime industry.

    cmhk.com
    317
