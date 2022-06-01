Bendrovių katalogas
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Atlyginimai

Chili Piper atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $70,350 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $136,953 Klientų sėkmė aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chili Piper. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $120K
Klientų sėkmė
$137K
Personalo operacijos
$83.6K

Produkto dizaineris
$103K
Personalo specialistas
$70.4K
UX tyrinėtojas
$114K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Chili Piper gauna Klientų sėkmė at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $136,953. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chili Piper yra $108,663.

