Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Atlyginimai

Chicago Trading atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $90,450 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $270,000 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chicago Trading. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $270K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $233K
Finansų analitikas
$231K

Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$221K
Personalo specialistas
$90.5K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Chicago Trading gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $270,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chicago Trading yra $231,150.

