Chevron Phillips Chemical Atlyginimai

Chevron Phillips Chemical atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $85,706 bendros metinės kompensacijos Verslo analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $243,775 Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chevron Phillips Chemical. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $100K
Buhalteris
$92.5K
Verslo analitikas
$85.7K

Chemijos inžinierius
$93.5K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$244K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Chevron Phillips Chemical gauna Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $243,775. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chevron Phillips Chemical yra $93,530.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Chevron Phillips Chemical

