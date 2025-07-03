Bendrovių katalogas
Chetu
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Chetu Atlyginimai

Chetu atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $1,191 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $149,250 Projektų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chetu. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Duomenų mokslininkas
$1.2K
Projektų vadovas
$149K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$146K
Sprendimų architektas
$30.2K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Chetu gauna Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $149,250. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chetu yra $30,150.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Chetu

Susijusios bendrovės

  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai