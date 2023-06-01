Bendrovių katalogas
Cherry
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Cherry Atlyginimai

Cherry atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $28,763 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $292,762 Duomenų analitikas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Cherry. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Verslo analitikas
$154K
Duomenų analitikas
$293K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$28.8K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$59.7K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Cherry gauna Duomenų analitikas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $292,762. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Cherry yra $106,963.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Cherry

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai