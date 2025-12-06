Sprendimų architektas kompensacija in Canada CGI įmonėje sudaro CA$141K per year Solution Architect lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Canada paketo suma yra CA$142K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą CGI bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
|Atlyginimų nerasta
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Įtraukti pareigybių pavadinimaiPateikti naują pareigybės pavadinimą
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.