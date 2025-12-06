Projektų vadovas kompensacija in Canada CGI įmonėje svyruoja nuo CA$93.6K per year Project Manager lygiui iki CA$113K per year Senior Project Manager lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Canada paketo suma yra CA$98.7K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą CGI bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Įmonė
Lygio pavadinimas
Darbo patirties metai
Bendras atlyginimas
