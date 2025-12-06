Bendrovių katalogas
CGI
Projektų vadovas kompensacija in Canada CGI įmonėje svyruoja nuo CA$93.6K per year Project Manager lygiui iki CA$113K per year Senior Project Manager lygiui. Vidutinė yearinė kompensacijos in Canada paketo suma yra CA$98.7K. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą CGI bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/6/2025

Vidutinis Atlyginimas pagal Lygis
Lygio pavadinimas
Iš viso
Bazinis
Akcijos
Premija
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai CGI?

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Projektų vadovas pozicijai CGI in Canada siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją CA$128,107. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija CGI Projektų vadovas pozicijai in Canada yra CA$96,226.

Kiti ištekliai

