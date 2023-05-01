Directory delle Aziende
Certa
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Certa Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Certa va da $17,488 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $144,720 per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Certa. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Programų inžinierius
Median $39.6K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$19.4K
Projektų vadovas
$145K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$17.5K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Certa is Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $144,720. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Certa is $29,530.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Certa

Aziende correlate

  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse