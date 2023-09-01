Directory delle Aziende
CERN
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

CERN Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di CERN va da $47,822 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Administracinis asistentas all'estremità inferiore a $114,875 per un Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CERN. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Programų inžinierius
Median $89.1K

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Mokslinis tyrėjas

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $76.6K
Administracinis asistentas
$47.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
$115K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$92.2K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$83.3K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in CERN è Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $114,875. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in CERN è di $86,165.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per CERN

Aziende correlate

  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse