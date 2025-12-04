Bendrovių katalogas
Cerence Techninių programų vadovas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Techninių programų vadovas kompensacijos in Canada paketo suma Cerence įmonėje yra CA$121K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Cerence bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/4/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Iš viso per metus
$87.7K
Lygis
-
Bazinis
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
1 Metai
Patirties metai
13 Metai
Prisidėti

DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Techninių programų vadovas pozicijai Cerence in Canada siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją CA$144,701. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Cerence Techninių programų vadovas pozicijai in Canada yra CA$115,726.

Kiti ištekliai

