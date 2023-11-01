Directory delle Aziende
Ceragon Networks
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Ceragon Networks Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Ceragon Networks va da $54,380 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $115,407 per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Ceragon Networks. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Elektros inžinierius
$108K
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
$109K
Projektų vadovas
$115K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Programų inžinierius
$54.4K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ceragon Networks is Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceragon Networks is $108,886.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Ceragon Networks

Aziende correlate

  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse