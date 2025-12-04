Bendrovių katalogas
Cepton
Cepton Techninės įrangos inžinierius Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Techninės įrangos inžinierius kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Cepton įmonėje yra $163K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Cepton bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/4/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Cepton
ASIC Design Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Iš viso per metus
$163K
Lygis
hidden
Bazinis
$161K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Priedas
$0
Metai įmonėje
2-4 Metai
Patirties metai
5-10 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Cepton?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Techninės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai Cepton in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $172,500. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Cepton Techninės įrangos inžinierius pozicijai in United States yra $163,000.

