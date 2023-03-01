Directory delle Aziende
Centric Software
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Centric Software Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Centric Software va da $101,570 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Informacinių technologijų specialistas all'estremità inferiore a $255,000 per un Sprendimų architektas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Centric Software. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Produkto dizaineris
Median $150K
Programų inžinierius
Median $123K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$102K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Produkto vadovas
$159K
Pardavimai
$174K
Sprendimų architektas
$255K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Centric Software è Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $255,000. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Centric Software è di $154,600.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Centric Software

Aziende correlate

  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse