Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Atlyginimai

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $111,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $195,975 UX tyrinėtojas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 9/10/2025

$160K

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $111K

Sveikatos informatikos specialistas

Economist
Median $140K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$133K

Projektų vadovas
$149K
UX tyrinėtojas
$196K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gauna UX tyrinėtojas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $195,975. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yra $140,000.

