Bendrovių katalogas
Care Continuity
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Care Continuity, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Care Continuity is a care coordination solutions provider. We partner with hospital systems and physician led accountable care organizations (ACO’s) to help eliminate the gaps in care that too often lead to unnecessary suffering for patients, avoidable hospital readmissions and ED visits, increased medical errors, and higher costs. For those clients who are just beginning their journey toward coordinated care, our turn-key approach provides a cost effective and stress free way of securing the equivalent of an enterprise care coordination department. For those who are further down the road, we offer the option of a world class technology platform and professional services guidance where and when they need it. We believe that high quality care is team based, physician directed, patient centered, and fully coordinated.

    http://www.carecontinuity.com
    Svetainė
    2014
    Įkūrimo metai
    90
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Care Continuity

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai