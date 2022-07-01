Bendrovių katalogas
Bybit
Bybit Atlyginimai

Bybit atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $29,850 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $131,829 Verslo analitikas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bybit. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $110K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų analitikas
Median $118K
Verslo analitikas
$132K

Rinkodara
$73.9K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$50.2K
Produkto dizaineris
$111K
Produkto vadovas
$67.9K
Pardavimai
$29.9K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Bybit gauna Verslo analitikas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $131,829. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bybit yra $91,900.

Kiti ištekliai