Bendrovių katalogas
Burns & McDonnell
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Burns & McDonnell Atlyginimai

Burns & McDonnell atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $9,278 bendros metinės kompensacijos Statybos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $231,761 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Burns & McDonnell. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Elektros inžinierius
Median $111K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
Median $144K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $74K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $110K
Projektų vadovas
Median $210K
Verslo analitikas
$129K
Statybos inžinierius
$9.3K
Automatikos inžinierius
$95.8K
Pramonės dizaineris
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Valdymo konsultantas
$99.5K
MEP inžinierius
$131K
Produkto dizaineris
$119K
Sprendimų architektas
$232K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Burns & McDonnell gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $231,761. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Burns & McDonnell yra $115,100.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Burns & McDonnell

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Bechtel
  • Majesco
  • APTIM
  • Centauri Health Solutions
  • Arcesium
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai