Bungie
Bungie Atlyginimai

Bungie atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $108,455 bendros metinės kompensacijos Cybersecurity Analyst žemiausiame taške iki $285,420 Rinkodara aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bungie. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $163K

Vaizdo žaidimų programinės įrangos inžinierius

Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$187K
Rinkodara
$285K

Produkto vadovas
$249K
Personalo specialistas
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Techninių programų vadovas
$143K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Bungie gauna Rinkodara at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $285,420. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bungie yra $186,930.

