Bendrovių katalogas
Brim Financial
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Brim Financial, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Brim is a Toronto-based company that has developed a cutting-edge credit card infrastructure and digital platform. They offer a range of consumer and business credit cards, including buy-now pay-later options. Additionally, Brim's Platform as a Service allows banks, fintechs, credit unions, and large companies to innovate quickly and easily. Their end-to-end digital platform, credit cards, financial products, and global rewards can be used by B2B partners to launch a white labeled or co-branded platform in just a few weeks.

    https://brimfinancial.com
    Svetainė
    2017
    Įkūrimo metai
    31
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $1M-$10M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Brim Financial

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai