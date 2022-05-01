Bendrovių katalogas
Bright Health
Bright Health Atlyginimai

Bright Health atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $127,160 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $249,240 Produkto vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bright Health. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Produkto vadovas
$249K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $127K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$216K

DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Bright Health gauna Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $249,240. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bright Health yra $216,075.

