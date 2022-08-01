Bendrovių katalogas
Braves Technologies
    • Apie

    Founded in 2003, Braves Technologies, LLC, is a multi-faceted I.T. services provider situated in Atlanta, Georgia, serving clients domestically and abroad. Our international reach is made possible by our extensive global network of professionals.Braves is helping global technology companies incubate their dedicated offshore software development teams in India. Our proven Recruitment and People Management processes have been instrumental in clients scaling their teams and expanding their business globally.We have offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Pune, India, serving clients domestically and abroad.

    http://www.bravestechnologies.com
    Svetainė
    2003
    Įkūrimo metai
    75
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $10M-$50M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Kiti ištekliai