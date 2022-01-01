Blue Origin Stipendi

Directory delle Aziende
L'intervallo di stipendi di Blue Origin va da $90,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Verslo analitikas all'estremità inferiore a $249,312 per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Blue Origin. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Mechanikos inžinierius
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

Kokybės inžinierius

Gamybos inžinierius

Šilumos inžinierius

CAE inžinierius

Programų inžinierius
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Sistemų inžinierius

Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

Įterptinės aparatinės įrangos inžinierius

Aviacijos ir erdvės inžinierius
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
Techninis programų vadovas
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

Techninis projekto vadovas

Produkto vadovas
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
Medžiagų inžinierius
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
Elektros inžinierius
Median $200K
Verslo analitikas
Median $90K
Projektų vadovas
Median $146K
Verslo operacijos
$102K
Chemijos inžinierius
$91.5K
Valdymo inžinierius
$171K
Įmonės plėtra
$246K
Duomenų analitikas
$164K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$244K
Finansų analitikas
$154K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$136K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$198K
Produkto dizaineris
$218K
Programų vadovas
$225K
Atrankos specialistas
$99.3K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$150K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$212K
FAQ

Blue Origin'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $249,312 ücretle Produkto vadovas at the L4 level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Blue Origin'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $151,333'dır.

