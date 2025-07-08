Bendrovių katalogas
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Atlyginimai

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $64,521 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $153,326 Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/31/2025

$160K

Verslo analitikas
$70.6K
Duomenų analitikas
$74.5K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$80.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$153K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$64.5K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan gauna Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $153,326. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan yra $74,535.

