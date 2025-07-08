Bendrovių katalogas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Atlyginimai

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $90,450 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $140,700 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/31/2025

$160K

Duomenų analitikas
$103K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$141K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas gauna Duomenų mokslininkas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $140,700. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas yra $103,490.

