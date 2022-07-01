Bendrovių katalogas
Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Canyon Technologies Atlyginimai

Blue Canyon Technologies atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $85,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $194,025 Techninės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Blue Canyon Technologies. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/31/2025

$160K

Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$194K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$180K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $85K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$184K
