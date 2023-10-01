Bendrovių katalogas
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Atlyginimai

Blankfactor atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $23,623 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $180,900 Information Technologist (IT) aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Blankfactor. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$23.6K

Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$112K
DUK

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Blankfactor è Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $180,900. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Blankfactor è $85,994.

