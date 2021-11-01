Directory delle Aziende
Black Sesame Technologies
Black Sesame Technologies Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Black Sesame Technologies va da $85,224 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Žmogiškieji ištekliai all'estremità inferiore a $193,800 per un Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius all'estremità superiore.

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $190K
Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius
$194K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$85.2K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Black Sesame Technologies è Aparatinės įrangos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $193,800. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Black Sesame Technologies è di $190,000.

Altre risorse