Directory delle Aziende
Bitvavo
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Bitvavo Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Bitvavo va da $77,652 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Duomenų mokslininkas all'estremità inferiore a $137,703 per un Projektų vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Bitvavo. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Programų inžinierius
Median $104K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
$77.7K
Produkto vadovas
$130K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Projektų vadovas
$138K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bitvavo is Projektų vadovas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitvavo is $117,110.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Bitvavo

Aziende correlate

  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse