Birlasoft
Birlasoft Atlyginimai

Birlasoft atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $1,438 bendros metinės kompensacijos Žmogiškieji ištekliai žemiausiame taške iki $165,825 Techninių programų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Birlasoft. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $7K
Sprendimų architektas
Median $160K
Verslo analitikas
$20.5K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$15.1K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$1.4K
Valdymo konsultantas
$15.4K
Produkto dizaineris
$11.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$160K
Techninių programų vadovas
$166K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Birlasoft gauna Techninių programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $165,825. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Birlasoft yra $15,374.

