Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Atlyginimai

Bio-Techne atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $84,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $157,785 Mechanikos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bio-Techne. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/9/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $84K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$121K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$158K

Programų vadovas
$121K
DUK

Bio-Techne şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $157,785 tazminatla Mechanikos inžinierius at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bio-Techne şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $120,747 tutarındadır.

