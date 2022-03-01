Bendrovių katalogas
BharatPe
BharatPe Atlyginimai

BharatPe atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $27,528 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $136,774 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų BharatPe. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $27.5K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto vadovas
Median $50K
Produkto dizaineris
$85.5K

Projektų vadovas
$46.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$137K
Sprendimų architektas
$94.4K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą BharatPe gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $136,774. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija BharatPe yra $67,730.

