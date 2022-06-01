Directory delle Aziende
BenQ
BenQ Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di BenQ va da $21,449 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità inferiore a $32,017 per un Verslo analitikas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di BenQ. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $32K
Verslo analitikas
$32K
Verslo plėtra
$25.8K

Produkto vadovas
$21.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in BenQ è Verslo analitikas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $32,017. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in BenQ è di $28,910.

