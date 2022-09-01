Bendrovių katalogas
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Atlyginimai

Bending Spoons atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $55,272 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodara žemiausiame taške iki $154,372 Duomenų mokslininkas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bending Spoons. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $83.8K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Verslo analitikas
$71.3K
Duomenų analitikas
$65.6K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$154K
Rinkodara
$55.3K
Produkto vadovas
$59.7K
Personalo specialistas
$86K
DUK

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Duomenų mokslininkas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

